66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge pet groomer cited for animal cruelty by animal control after online video

2 hours 33 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 9:07 PM February 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge pet groomer was cited for animal cruelty by East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control after an online video showed a restrained dog being sprayed in a bathing station. 

Tawanna Scott, owner of Pet Parlor Pet Grooming at 12615 Greenwell Springs Road, was charged after an investigation, Animal Control Director Daniel Piatkiewicz said.

A GoFundMe set up to help the dog's owner with legal funds said the dog's name is Jada. The post says the dog was "strung up with a leash in a grooming tub [while] a groomer spray[ed] the dog in the face while the dog could not touch the bottom of the tub."

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days