Baton Rouge pet groomer cited for animal cruelty by animal control after online video

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge pet groomer was cited for animal cruelty by East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control after an online video showed a restrained dog being sprayed in a bathing station.

Tawanna Scott, owner of Pet Parlor Pet Grooming at 12615 Greenwell Springs Road, was charged after an investigation, Animal Control Director Daniel Piatkiewicz said.

A GoFundMe set up to help the dog's owner with legal funds said the dog's name is Jada. The post says the dog was "strung up with a leash in a grooming tub [while] a groomer spray[ed] the dog in the face while the dog could not touch the bottom of the tub."