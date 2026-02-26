Latest Weather Blog
Hammond man arrested on drug charges after police intercept package with marijuana
HAMMOND — Police arrested a man after they said they found marijuana and other drugs in his car, as well as a package full of drugs being delivered to him.
Detectives with the Hammond Police Narcotics Division reportedly learned on Feb. 23 that a package was being sent to Nathan Dees, 26, of Greensburg, at an address in Hammond.
Police conducted a traffic stop, saying Dees had both a suspended driver's license and an outstanding warrant. Inside the vehicle, detectives reportedly found multiple bags of suspected marijuana, a bag with several suspected Adderall capsules, a suspected MDMA pill, and a digital scale.
Dees was taken to the Hammond City jail, where police obtained a search warrant for his cell phone. They say they found information on the phone about an incoming package and went to the address to wait for it.
Police say the package contained three vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana weighing about one pound each and one vacuum-sealed bag labeled "air heads" containing suspected marijuana.
