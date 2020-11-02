Former teacher, pastor arrested in Ascension child sex case 13 years after alleged encounter

Todd Foster (APSO)

ASCENSION PARISH - A former high school teacher in Baton Rouge, now a pastor in Mississippi, was arrested and charged Monday on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, authorities report.

Todd Foster, 52, was a teacher at Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge in 2007. After the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of a carnal knowledge case in early October, the juvenile unit found Foster recently reached out to an associate to confess having relations with a minor in 2007.

Ascension officials say Foster confessed having sex with a juvenile at his home in Ascension Parish in 2007 at the same time that he was employed at Christian Life Academy.

Foster was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set.

This is a developing story.