Former St. Tammany sheriff gets 4 life sentences in sex crimes case
COVINGTON - A former sheriff convicted last year of rape and other sex crimes will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole.
WWL-TV reported Jack Strain, who headed the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for 20 years, received four life sentences Tuesday. He was found guilty in November of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, and one count each of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Strain was first arrested in June 2019 after the accusations, spanning 1975 to the early 2000s, first surfaced. During his trial last year, prosecutors painted Strain as a sexual predator who preyed on boys left in his care.
Strain is also awaiting sentencing in a federal case in which he pleaded guilty to a charge of bribery.
