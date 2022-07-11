Former Southern football player killed during botched carjacking near Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A former Southern University football player was shot to death Sunday afternoon during a botched carjacking.

WSB-TV reports that Bradley Coleman, 29, was filling his tires at a gas station when a car with three people inside backed into a parking space next to him.

Two people got out of the car and started to fight with Coleman. The third person tried to steal his car.

Coleman began to fight the men and was shot. He died at the scene.

The men got back into their car and drove away.

Coleman was a wide receiver for Southern and played on the 2013 SWAC championship team.

“On behalf of the Jaguar Nation, I offer sincere condolences to the family, teammates and other loved ones of Bradley Coleman,” Southern University President Dennis Shields said in a statement.