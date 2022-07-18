Former sheriff's office dispatcher arrested for domestic abuse

BATON ROUGE - A dispatcher with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office was arrested on abuse charges after she allegedly bit and kicked a man in a fight over a child.

Deputies arrested Bria Hunt, 24, after they responded to a home on reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, a man got into an argument about Hunt needing to leave the home, at which point she tried to leave with their child.

Further argument led Hunt to kick, bite, and threaten the man with a knife. Hunt came back to the home twice and forcibly entered, allegedly to retrieve more of her belongings.

Video footage supported the man's claims.

Hunt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and aggravated assault. Hunt worked at the sheriff's office for approximately three months.