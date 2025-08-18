Former Port Allen mayor accused of rape allegedly served alcohol to minor employee; bond set at $250,000

PORT ALLEN — Former Port Allen Mayor Derek Lewis had his bond set at $250,000 after being arrested last week for alleged rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Lewis, 64, was arrested Aug. 12 after the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office accused him of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles. Two days later, he was also booked for alleged third-degree rape.

Wyennetti Williams, 67, of Port Allen, was also booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile connected to the investigation of former Mayor Lewis.

According to arrest documents, the alleged victim was an employee of Lewis'. Williams and Lewis are also accused of pouring alcoholic beverages for the juvenile victim on Aug. 7.

Lewis was sentenced in 2012 to 40 months in prison and two years of probation after pleading guilty to racketeering. A sting operation targeted various municipal officials and asked them to promote a waste bin-cleaning service in return for cash. In reality, the "businessmen" behind the operation were undercover officers.