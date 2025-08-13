INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Port Allen mayor booked, accused of indecency with minors

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish officials said Wednesday that a former mayor of Port Allen who once served time on a federal racketeering charge has been accused of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Jail records show Derek Lewis, 64, was arrested Monday and booked Tuesday. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the ex-mayor faces accusations of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The specific allegations behind the accusations were not immediately available.

Lewis was sentenced in 2012 to 40 months in prison and two years of probation after pleading guilty to racketeering. A sting operation targeted various municipal officials and asked them to promote a waste bin-cleaning service in return for cash. In reality, the "businessmen" behind the operation were undercover officers.