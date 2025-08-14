THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Port Allen mayor booked for rape, second person arrested

PORT ALLEN - A former mayor of Port Allen previously arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile was also booked for third-degree rape, West Baton Rouge deputies said Thursday.

Derek Lewis, 64, was arrested Monday; deputies said additional evidence allowed them to charge him with third-degree rape.

Wyennetti Williams, 67, of Port Allen, was also booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Lewis was sentenced in 2012 to 40 months in prison and two years of probation after pleading guilty to racketeering. A sting operation targeted various municipal officials and asked them to promote a waste bin-cleaning service in return for cash. In reality, the "businessmen" behind the operation were undercover officers.

Officials did not give any information on the specific allegations behind the arrests. The investigation is ongoing.