Former LSU tight end diagnosed with lymphoma signs with New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS - Foster Moreau, the former LSU tight end who stepped away from the NFL earlier in 2023 due to being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, has signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.
According to sports reporter Adam Schefter, Moreau, a New Orleans native, signed the deal Wednesday morning that would include a guaranteed $8 million with an additional $3 million in incentives with the Saints.
Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023
Moreau was diagnosed with lymphoma during a routine physical with the Saints in March. However, he has since been cleared by his doctors, and expects to play in the upcoming season.
