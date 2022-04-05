Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints

Tyrann Mathieu spotted outside Saints facility Tuesday (photo via Adam Schefter)

NEW ORLEANS - There appears to be mutual interest between longtime LSU fan-favorite Tyrann Mathieu and the New Orleans Saints.

Several reports Tuesday said Mathieu, who left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, was visiting the Saints while he's in Louisiana to see family.

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu spotted here today visiting the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/CWlH6FiORt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2022

Mathieu, born in New Orleans, was a star safety roughly a decade ago at LSU, where fans lovingly dubbed him the "Honey Badger" for his relentless playstyle. Since leaving the Tigers, Mathieu has made a name for himself in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs and becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in the 2022 offseason.