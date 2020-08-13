Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU President F. King Alexander says SEC blind to 'reality' for pursuing football season
BATON ROUGE - LSU's former president and chancellor F. King Alexander took a shot at the SEC as the conference holds firm in its effort to play college football in the fall despite coronavirus fears.
King, now the president of Oregon State University, questioned the Southeastern Conference's logic in proceeding with football in the fall during an interview with oregonlive.com. OSU resides in the Pac-12, which became the second Power Five conference to cancel fall sports earlier this week.
When asked what the Pac-12 saw to make it pull the plug that the SEC didn't, Alexander responded, "I think, probably, reality."
Alexander also acknowledged that no football this year means a huge hit to OSU's athletics budget. He posed the possibility of borrowing money from the Pac-12's $1 billion loan fund.
“There are serious financial ramifications,” Alexander said. “We can stretch this pandemic loss over a lot of years, even a couple decades, and pay it back as we go. Interest rates are very, very low. They’re as low as they’re going to be. Which works to our advantage in terms of having options on the table.”
You can read the full report here.
