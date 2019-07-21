Former LSU Linebacker Devin White heartbroken after loss of his horse 'Daisy Mae'

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU linebacker Devin White lost his beloved horse "Daisy Mae" this weekend.

Daisy Mae was known for her debut on LSU's campus when White rode her to class then around Tiger Stadium. She was also featured in White's video take on Lil Nas X's Old Town Road.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie posted a heartwarming post on Facebook stating this was something he never saw coming but Daisy Mae will always be his, "First Love."

According to the Advocate, White kept Daisy Mae at a stable near campus and rode her down the Mississippi River levee before Friday practices.