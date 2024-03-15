Former LSU football player suspended from NFL for 4 games

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU cornerback Jalen Collins, will miss the first four games of the 2016 NFL Season with the Atlanta Falcons.



Collins violated the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to NFL.com on Friday.



The Mississippi native was picked in the second round of the NFL draft by the Falcons after skipping his senior season at LSU.



In his first season with the Falcons, Collins played in all 16 games with two starts and getting 11 tackles.