Former LSU athletics department executive wins court fight to compel testimony from university president

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU Athletics Department executive who is suing the university has won a round in federal court and may proceed with the deposition of school president William F. Tate, IV.

Sharon Lewis -- a former associate athletics director -- claims she was subjected to discrimination and retaliation, leading to her departure, after she reported allegations of abuse within the school's football program.

The case has slowly made its way closer to trial this year, with top-level university officials on the potential witness list.

Tate is among those being called on by the plaintiff.

The latest ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Susie Morgan clears the way for attorneys to question Tate next week -- though the scope of the questions has been narrowly defined. The length of the deposition is not to exceed four hours and the questions must fall within three areas:

1 - Tate's involvement, if any, in the rehiring of running backs coach Frank Wilson, who was accused by Lewis of sexual harassment.

2 - Actions taken by Tate when he was notified of the allegations involving Wilson.

3 - Tate's role, if any, in Lewis' termination.

The deposition is likely to happen within days of a settlement conference that had already been scheduled. That session is set for Monday, Nov. 6.