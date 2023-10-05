LSU president, coaches, athletic director on list of potential witnesses in federal lawsuit

BATON ROUGE – A settlement conference has been ordered in a lawsuit pitting a former LSU Athletics Department executive against the university, but if that case does go to trial, we now know who could be called as witnesses.

On Tuesday, court records show, a federal judge ordered attorneys for Sharon Lewis and for LSU to meet on Nov. 6 to try to resolve the case, which dates to spring of 2021.

Lewis sued the university and people associated with it for allegedly subjecting her to a hostile work environment and retaliating when she reported the suspected sexual harassment of a student. She further claims her dismissal was a violation of the Louisiana Whistleblower Statute.

The settlement conference will take place in the chamber of U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard L. Bourgeois, Jr., who will oversee the session. If no agreement is reached, the case will likely go to trial in the next few months.

Attorneys have been conducting depositions of current and former LSU officials, coaches and staff, and a WBRZ News 2 review of recent filings indicates that some of the biggest names at the university could be called to the witness stand.

Lewis herself plans to testify before the Court.

Her list of witnesses also includes: LSU President William F. Tate IV, former interim president Thomas Galligan, current athletics director Scott Woodward, former athletics director Joe Alleva and current head football coach Brian Kelly.

Former head football coach Les Miles is also on the documents, though the notice to Miles is “through his attorney,” with no address listed for the ex-coach. Efforts to serve Miles with a subpoena over a period of several months have been problematic, according to the plaintiffs.

Board members Valencia Sarpy Jones, Mary Leach Werner, James Williams and Robert Dampf are also listed as witnesses.

In total, 33 individuals are included as potential plaintiff witnesses. Filings show that many on the list have already given depositions.

Not every witness on the documents may actually be called to testify, but most, if not all, witnesses will come from lists submitted to the Court by the plaintiff and the defense ahead of a trial.

Lewis was hired by LSU in 2002 as a recruiting coordinator, receiving promotion to the position of Assistant Athletic Director for Football Recruiting five years later.

In 2020, she was named the Associate Athletics Director for Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations.