Former EBR Councilman, Rodney 'Smokie' Bourgeois, passes away at 78

BATON ROUGE - Widely popular restaurateur and former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Rodney “Smokie” Bourgeois passed away at 78 years of age on Sunday, his colleagues say.

Councilwoman Jennifer Racca of Metro Council District 12 took to social media to express her grief concerning Bourgeois' death. She posted, "Former Councilman Smokie Bourgeois was a Baton Rouge staple who made local government work for its constituents and always made sure it was held accountable. It's an honor to represent the same District he represented with his legendary fire and wit."

Racca's Facebook post concluded with the words, "Tonight, I send my thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones as they grieve this tragic loss of a beloved member of our community."

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also expressed grief over Bourgeois' death.

In a statement released Monday, Broome said, "Councilman Bourgeois served his district with passion and distinction during his time on the metro council. He was a local business owner who cared deeply for our community. His loved ones are in my thoughts and prayers today."



Bourgeois, the founder of George's restaurant in Baton Rouge, served as a councilman to District 12 and ran for mayor in 2016.

He was known for his quick wit and ability to express his political views in ways that made his opinions as memorable as his unforgettable personality.

The former councilman's death reportedly followed a long battle with pancreatic cancer.