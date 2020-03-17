Former deputy re-arrested for having sex with minor

GONZALES - A former law enforcement officer faces additional charges for alleged inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Authorities took Todd Tripp into custody Thursday morning for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The arrest is Tripp's latest run-in with the law.

The 24-year-old was fired from his job with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office in September after his arrest on child porn and indecent behavior charges.

Officials say further investigation revealed he had sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

His bond has not been set.