Former Denham Springs High School coach turns himself in to police

DENHAM SPRINGS - A former coach with Denham Springs High School was taken into police custody late Monday (Dec. 28) night, according to a news release from the Denham Springs Police Department.

Officials say Tyler Love turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday night after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Authorities say the warrants were issued following an investigation into allegations of misconduct on the part of Love with students at Denham Springs High.

The former educator was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles as well as one count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Police add that Love was booked and later bonded on these charges.