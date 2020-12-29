68°
Former Denham Springs High School coach turns himself in to police

2 hours 14 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, December 29 2020 Dec 29, 2020 December 29, 2020 11:05 AM December 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Officials say former Denham Springs High School coach, Tyler Love (pictured above) turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday, Dec. 28 after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Authorities say the warrants were issued following an investigation into allegations of misconduct on the part of Love with students at Denham Springs High.

The former educator was booked on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles as well as one count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Police add that Love was booked and later bonded on these charges.

