Former city marshal to serve a week in jail for trip to US Virgin Islands

MARKSVILLE - A former Alexandria city marshal will spend a week in jail for not notifying authorities about his trip to the US Virgin Islands.

According to KALB-TV in Alexandria, Norris Greenhouse Jr. will have to report to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday by 2 p.m. to start his sentence.

Greenhouse was one of four city marshals involved in a shooting in 2015 that killed a six-year-old boy and injured his father.

In November 2015, the four officers were pursuing a vehicle driven by Christopher Few who had an outstanding warrant. The officers opened fire at the car at the end of the chase.

Louisiana State Police later said they did not discover the warrant the marshals were trying to serve or a weapon in Few's vehicle.

Of the four marshals, Greenhouse and Derrick Stafford were charged in the shooting. Stafford was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

Greenhouse is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. His trial will begin on October 2.

Previously kept under seal, an officer's body camera footage of the shooting was released in September. The video is about 13 minutes. WBRZ edited graphic video and published segments when it was released.

The video is from an officer who responded as gunfire erupted at the scene of the shooting. It appears Few has at least one hand on the window of the car - seemingly with it up, almost surrendering, as gunfire erupts. As the shooting subsides, the officer walks around the scene and finds Few injured and Mardis with a slight pulse but unresponsive in the front, passenger's seat. Mardis is bloodied and limp.

For about two minutes, officers discuss rendering aid to the child and eventually put gloves on to try to keep him alive, but don't get to actually assist the child since an ambulance arrives.

Throughout the video, the body camera picks up officers in the background cursing. At one point, while talking with one of the officers involved in the shooting, one of the marshals is heard saying, "I never saw a kid."

Following the shooting in November 2015, former State Police Col. Mike Edmonson watched the body camera footage and called it "disturbing."