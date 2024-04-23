Former City Councilman, State Representative Carl Crane dead at 84

BATON ROUGE - Former city council member and state representative Carl Crane passed away at age 84, according to an obituary released by the Advocate.

Crane was a Ponchatoula native and a Baton Rouge resident. He served on the city council from 1977 to 1982 when he was elected to serve as a state representative.

While on the legislature, Crane worked his way up to be the Chairman of the House Education Committee, a position he held from 2000 to 2007, and co-authored the TOPS College Scholarship Program.

Crane received a multitude of awards in his lifetime, including the the "Golden Apple" Award from the Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Organization and Economic Development Award for promotion of economic development through education.