79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former City Councilman, State Representative Carl Crane dead at 84

3 hours 26 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2024 Apr 23, 2024 April 23, 2024 12:41 PM April 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ, The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Former city council member and state representative Carl Crane passed away at age 84, according to an obituary released by the Advocate

Crane was a Ponchatoula native and a Baton Rouge resident. He served on the city council from 1977 to 1982 when he was elected to serve as a state representative. 

While on the legislature, Crane worked his way up to be the Chairman of the House Education Committee, a position he held from 2000 to 2007, and co-authored the TOPS College Scholarship Program. 

Crane received a multitude of awards in his lifetime, including the the "Golden Apple" Award from the Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher Organization and Economic Development Award for promotion of economic development through education. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days