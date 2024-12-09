Former Central officer arrested for payroll fraud now accused of defrauding $24k starting in 2020

CENTRAL — A former Central Police lieutenant arrested in October for allegedly falsifying timesheets and defrauding the department of more than $7,500 was accused Monday of additional paycheck fraud from as far back as 2020.

The department said that after reviewing payroll records from the last four years, investigators found additional evidence of Huey Haley "double-dipping" and being paid by extra-duty employers and police for the same hours.

They estimate that Haley clocked 1,400 hours worth of time he did not work, worth about $24,000. According to Central Police, Haley will not be arrested again for the additional offenses.

"Rather, we have forwarded our findings to the District Attorney for consideration as he reviews the case for prosecution," police said in a news release.

Central Mayor Wade Evans has requested the state legislative auditor to do a full investigation into the police department. Haley was arrested on Oct. 28 on malfeasance and payroll fraud charges, for allegedly falsifying payroll records between October 2023 and 2024. Police said he reported 350 hours he did not work, resulting in $7,640 in defrauded pay.

In November, Haley's lawyer said that the charges were politically motivated.

"The charges in Central against my client Huey Haley are ill-founded," Lewis Unglesby said. "We don't agree that he did anything improper whatsoever."

Haley resigned from his position on the force in October. Haley also worked full-time at Dixon Correctional, where he was placed on paid suspension. Unglesby said in November that he had since returned to work at Dixon.

Monday, Unglesby echoed his sentiments from November and said that if Haley put down the hours, he worked them.