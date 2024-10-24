Central Police officer wanted for more than $7,500 in payroll fraud through falsified records

CENTRAL — A Central Police officer is wanted by the department for falsifying timesheets, resulting in more than $7,500 in payroll fraud over the course of a year.

Central Police received an arrest warrant for Lt. Huey Haley on Tuesday. The warrant alleges that Haley falsified pay records he submitted to the City of Central for an entire year between Oct. 16, 2023, and Oct. 13, 2024.

According to police, Haley reported nearly 350 hours he did not work.

According to the arrest warrant, the pay discrepancies were first noticed in late September.

Of 25 time sheets the department looked after the discrepancy was discovered, 24 reported a total of 349 hours and 25 minutes more hours than Haley actually worked. On one of the time sheets, Haley allegedly reported 26 minutes less than he actually worked.

In total, there were 348 hours and 59 minutes that Haley did not work but was paid $7,640 for. The warrant also says that on 14 time sheets, Haley reported hours when he did not work at any portion of the day, accounting for 146 hours total.

Haley also practiced "double-dipping" by receiving payments from the department while he was working the same hours for outside employers. This happened at least 15 times, the warrant alleges.

Haley resigned from his position Sunday.

Chief Roger Corcoran said that Haley is out of town, but the department is working with his attorney on arrangements for him to turn himself in on malfeasance in office, payroll fraud, theft and 26 counts of filing false public records charges.

"We have been shaken by this violation of public trust by our most senior officer," Corcoran said in a statement. "While this is a dark day for us, we will persevere and move forward in a positive direction while we continue to serve our citizenry."