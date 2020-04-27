Latest Weather Blog
Former BRPD officer killed Sunday night while attempting to fight off suspected burglar
BATON ROUGE - Only hours after two Baton Rouge police officers were shot on Sunday, a former BRPD officer was shot to death in a separate incident.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Ryan Hord, 41, was killed while attempting to fight off a suspected burglar on Richland Avenue late Sunday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. within the 200 block of Richland Avenue, which is between Government Street and Florida Boulevard.
Officials said Hord exchanged gunfire with a 29-year-old male suspect, who was wounded during the incident.
Hord, who started working for BRPD back in August of 2009, died on the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect has now been detained for questioning.
