Former Baton Rouge doctor sentenced to federal prison for dealing unnecessary prescriptions

2 hours 54 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 9:03 AM April 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Mugshot from 2016 arrest

BATON ROUGE - A former Baton Rouge doctor was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being convicted for distribution of controlled substances by a physician. 

Randy Lamartiniere, 64, wrote "medically unnecessary prescriptions" for several drugs including fentanyl, Adderall, and oxycodone between March 2015 and January 2016, in exchange for cash payments ranging from $100 to $300. 

Lamartiniere knew these drugs were not being used for a legitimate medical purpose and were outside the course of a legitimate medical practice. 

He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

