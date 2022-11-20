For 5th straight game, No. 15 LSU Women's Hoops scores 100 points in blowout win over Northwestern St.

Another day, another century mark for LSU women's hoops. The #15 Tigers blasted Northwestern State Sunday 100-45 while scoring 100 points for the fifth consecutive game. It is believed to have tied the NCAA Division I record for consecutive 100 point games but was later confirmed that the Louisiana Tech team that Kim Mulkey played on in 1981-82 scored 100+ in six straight games during the first season the NCAA sponsored women’s basketball. Mulkey and the Lady Techsters went on to win the first ever NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

The Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season as they head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where they will face George Mason and UAB. LSU will kick things off in Bimini on Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. CT against George Mason on FloHoops.

Freshman Flau’jae Johnson led the Tigers as she scored a career-high 27 points in her first ever double-double, adding 10 rebounds. Angel Reese scored 23 points and had a career-high 19 rebounds in her fifth straight double-double through five games this season.