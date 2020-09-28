Football legend, Joe Montana, and wife rescue grandchild from suspected kidnapper

Joe and Jennifer Montana

Former NFL quarterback, Joe Montana and his wife squared off with a woman suspected of trying to kidnap their grandchild Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, CNN reports.

A woman who police identified as 39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell allegedly entered the Montana's Malibu, California home and removed their 9-month-old grandchild from a playpen.

As Daizell allegedly held the child in her arms, Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted Daizell and asked her to give them their grandchild back, police said.

Apparently, the woman resisted and Jennifer was able to force the child from the alleged intruder's arms.

A statement from a local sheriff's office describes the situation's conclusion by saying, "A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms."

According to CNN, Dalzell fled Montana's home to a nearby house in Malibu where she was later taken into custody by sheriff's deputies. She is facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

No one was injured during the incident, including the 9-month-old child, the sheriff's department said.

Montana tweeted Sunday afternoon about the incident, thanking those who reached out to support his family during the incident.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time. — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020

Montana played 15 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the San Francisco 49ers. He won four Super Bowls with the 49ers in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His wife, Jennifer, is an American model, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.