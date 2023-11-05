67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Food truck caught fire outside of brewery along Airline Highway

1 hour 19 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, November 05 2023 Nov 5, 2023 November 05, 2023 5:40 PM November 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A food truck parked outside of Agile Brewery caught fire on Sunday, but the flames did not reach the building, firefighters said. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, the truck was parked behind the brewery on Airline Highway and caught fire around 12:20 p.m. 

Trending News

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days