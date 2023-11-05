67°
Food truck caught fire outside of brewery along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A food truck parked outside of Agile Brewery caught fire on Sunday, but the flames did not reach the building, firefighters said.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the truck was parked behind the brewery on Airline Highway and caught fire around 12:20 p.m.
Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
