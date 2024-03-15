Following Florida loss, LSU to travel for Thanksgiving game against Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE – Following a 16-10 loss to Florida, LSU will travel to face Texas A&M on Thanksgiving Day.

The game will be the final game of the regular season. It is the third consecutive year that the two teams will face each other in the season's final game.

Coming off of the loss to Florida, LSU is 6-4 overall in the season and 4-3 in SEC play.

The game against the Aggies is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Coach Orgeron discussed the loss and the upcoming game against Texas A&M on Monday afternoon. You can watch the livestream of the press conference on Facebook.