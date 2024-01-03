FOLLOW UP: Deputies working night of possible inmate escape to be questioned

PORT ALLEN – West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies who are assigned the overnight shift at the jail's work release bunk area will be questioned Friday after Baton Rouge Police said a man escaped the center and attacked a man in the parking of a hotel on the east side of the river.

In nightly paper work, jailers said the suspect was accounted for. Police, though, assume he escaped the work release facility and returned after the attack.

An arrest warrant obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit names the suspect as Emanuel Jones. Jones is serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is currently being housed in a state prison facility while the investigation into the possible escape and attack continues. The warrant states Jones robbed the victim and forced him into the trunk of his own car at the hotel off South Acadian Thruway in November. It wasn't until the car crashed that the victim was able to get away.

"I hope someone will be fired if an inmate left our facility without us knowing about it," West Baton Rouge Colonel Richie Johnson said in an interview earlier this week about the case.

Friday, he said, deputies who were on duty the night of the possible escape will be questioned. The shift in question will be interviewed first and eventually the entire work release staff will be interviewed.

Johnson said there is no surveillance video available since video recordings from November have already been recorded over.

