Florida student, 10, arrested over school shooting threat

By: Sarah Lawrence

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A fifth-grade student was arrested Saturday for allegedly making a threat toward his Florida elementary school in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Texas.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared video of deputies taking 10-year-old Daniel Marquez into custody over the weekend. The department said Marquez faces a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting after he sent a text message about a planned shooting at Patriot Elementary in Lee County.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences."

