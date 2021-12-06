65°
Latest Weather Blog
Florida State football apologizes after backlash following MLK Day tweet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The football program at Florida State University has apologized for a Monday tweet sent from one of its accounts that attempted to "celebrate" Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tweet was already deleted by @FSU_Recruiting. Here was the image they posted. pic.twitter.com/2FrTvALpaK— Casey Fenton (@cfenton23) January 21, 2019
USA Today reports, the program received backlash when it tweeted an edited picture of King wearing a football glove and appearing to do a tomahawk chop. The photo also included the team’s slogan "Do Something" and a quote from King.
The post was deleted an hour later.
Monday afternoon, the account posted a statement apologizing for the post.
Trending News
January 21, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Construction ramps up on massive Comite Diversion
-
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
-
Brian Kelly's salary ignites criticism from La. public service commissioner
-
9-year-old from Prairieville stars in the Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge