Florida State football apologizes after backlash following MLK Day tweet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The football program at Florida State University has apologized for a Monday tweet sent from one of its accounts that attempted to "celebrate" Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tweet was already deleted by @FSU_Recruiting. Here was the image they posted. pic.twitter.com/2FrTvALpaK — Casey Fenton (@cfenton23) January 21, 2019

USA Today reports, the program received backlash when it tweeted an edited picture of King wearing a football glove and appearing to do a tomahawk chop. The photo also included the team’s slogan "Do Something" and a quote from King.

The post was deleted an hour later.

Monday afternoon, the account posted a statement apologizing for the post.