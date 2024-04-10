Flooding on Southdowns street addressed following 2 On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - People living along Aberdeen Avenue in the Southdowns neighborhood of Baton Rouge are excited to see their street drain. They reached out to 2 On Your Side for help several months ago and got some relief.

The City took action. Their response made a difference and people like Emma Antilley hope it did the trick.

"It's a huge improvement in quality of life," Antilley said.

At the end of January, 2 On Your Side visited with Antilley and several of her neighbors about the repeated flooding they have on their street. After it rained, the water would collect in the road and pour over curbs into yards. The water sat there for hours and was pushed higher into front yards by vehicles driving through. High rain boots became a necessity.

The water trouble is something the neighborhood has been dealing with for years.

"They thought they talked to everybody," Antilley said.

Turns out, Aberdeen Avenue had been on the city's radar, but action had not been taken. The city had to find the money to investigate the problem. A few weeks ago Compliance EnviroSystems, a sanitary inspection company, brought their trucks and cameras along with several crew members to get to the root of the problem.

"They ended up finding a blockage on the corner," Antilley said.

The crew returned several times, unraveling tree roots and debris that blocked water flow. Crews also found a manhole covered by asphalt.

"It seems to have fixed the problem and we're so thankful," Antilley said.

Cars now have no trouble driving down the street, a simple concept that Antilley had trouble imagining.

"I didn't think it would happen this quickly and I wasn't expecting it to feel that important to people, I'm super thankful to you and everybody that helped us with this and for feeling like they cared," she said.

Antilley now has some peace of mind knowing that things will be different.

The city drove along Aberdeen Avenue Wednesday morning to check on the drainage to make sure things were working as they should be.