Flooded streets, downed power lines and property damage following severe weather

BATON ROUGE - As severe weather moves away from the WBRZ viewing area, reports of downed power lines, flooded streets, and damage to property are coming in.

"I heard the wind first, then a big boom!" Ernestine Williams told Channel 2.

Her backyard, located on Hemlock Street in Baton Rouge, is littered with debris from the storm. The wind took a tree out, and it smashed straight through her roof.

"I had no idea it hit my house until I heard one of my grandchildren holler," she said.

Over 8,000 residents are currently without power in East Baton Rouge Parish.

High water, downed trees or downed power lines have been reported in the following areas:

Cloud/Florida

W. Parker between Highland & Burbank

Burbank/Ben Hur

Florida/I-110

800 Scenic/Spanishtown

Fuqua/N 28th

Madison/N 18th

7200 Scenic

Emergency crews responded to reports of a tree that fell on two cars on W Parker Blvd. Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. No injuries were reported.

In St. Mary Parish, winds damaged the the roof of the Plantation Inn off US Highway 90. (Picture above)

