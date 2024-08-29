FLOOD WATCH issued for Capital Area, locations south and east

A weak upper level disturbance swirling over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico will continue to interact with deep, tropical moisture to create numerous showers and thunderstorms into Labor Day Weekend. Full day washouts are not expected, but you will want to have the Storm Station Weather App on for rain and lightning alerts during outdoor activities.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Baton Rouge and areas to the south and east through Friday Evening. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small creeks and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Monitor the forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering light rain will steadily decrease in coverage after nightfall. However, clouds will be stubborn to clear out overnight. Low temperatures will stay in the mid 70s. A new batch of showers and thunderstorms will begin to fire up as early as daybreak near the coast. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through the Capital Area throughout the day on Friday. Some of these thunderstorms could produce downpours. You should be able to find some dry time, especially early. High temperatures will be limited to the mid to upper 80s as a result or more rain cooled air and cloud cover.

Up Next: Saturday will bring a continuation of the active weather pattern. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Like the end of the week, high temperatures will be limited to the upper 80s. Sunday, moisture and storm energy will drift slightly lower, not enough to eliminate isolated showers and thunderstorms. By the end of the weekend, an additional 1-4 inches of rain is expected in addition to what has fallen through Thursday. If there is a drier period in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, it would be found Monday and Tuesday. While showers will not shut down entirely, relatively drier and more stable air will cut them down in number.

If you have plans for the Labor Day Weekend, nearby coastal communities will have similar weather to the Baton Rouge area. Be alert to darkening skies as it could signal thunderstorms. Lightning could chase you inside briefly, but do not expect any washouts. For LSU Football fans traveling to Las Vegas it will be downright hot. Afternoon temperatures on gameday will soar well into the 100s and postgame temperatures will still be in the 90s.

The Tropics: An area of disorganized showers over the central Tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend into early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

– Josh

