Tuesday PM Forecast: warming away from jacket weather in days ahead

We’re just starting a beautiful stretch of spring weather! Surface high pressure is in control, and will result in mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures all week long.

Today and Tonight: Another cool night is ahead. With clear skies and light winds, low temperatures will fall off into the mid-40s. Wednesday, we’ll continue pleasant afternoon conditions, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Humidity stays low too, so it’ll feel especially nice outside!

Up Next: Temperatures will begin to climb a bit more on Thursday with highs reaching into the low 80s. A weak cold front will pass through Thursday night or Friday morning, but there’s barely any moisture with it, so aside from maybe a brief sprinkle near the coast, this one passes by dry. Sunshine returns quickly behind the front, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Friday.

Weekend & Beyond: The weekend looks absolutely gorgeous—plenty of sun, cool mornings in the 40s and low 50s, and highs warming into the upper 70s Saturday and even hitting 80 by Sunday. That warming trend continues into Monday, when temperatures top out in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing from Thursday evening until May 3. Flood stage is 48 feet. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 58 feet on April 22. At these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank becomes inundated. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 25. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by April 15. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.