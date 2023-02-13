Latest Weather Blog
Flood victim dies after trailer "exploded" when attempting to light cigarette inside
BATON ROUGE - A 44-year-old man is dead after his trailer reportedly "exploded" when he tried to light a cigarette inside.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning to a reported trailer fire in the 2000 block of Park Circle.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames, according to BRFD.
According to BRFD, Jason McNemar was living in the trailer while remodeling his house from flood damage. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital with severe burns and later died, the East Baton Rouge Coroner confirmed to WBRZ on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Fire officials reported that the resident ran to a neighbors home and said the trailer had exploded when he attempted to light a cigarette.
Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but said a propane leak is likely, according to BRFD.
The fire completely destroyed the trailer and damaged two houses it was parked between, BRFD said.
