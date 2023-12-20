Flight from New Orleans to Tampa Bay turns around after plane hits bird

A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. on Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

NEW ORLEANS - A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Tampa Bay turned around after it struck a bird during departure Wednesday afternoon.

According to nola.com, the flight was heading out of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport around 2:30 p.m. when a bird strike resulted in the pilot to turn around, resulting in the airports runways to be closed briefly to clean debris.

Others flights out of the airport experienced delays or diversions, director of communications at the New Orleans Aviation Board Erin Burns said, but both runways reopened as of 5 p.m..