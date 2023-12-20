50°
Latest Weather Blog
Flight from New Orleans to Tampa Bay turns around after plane hits bird
NEW ORLEANS - A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Tampa Bay turned around after it struck a bird during departure Wednesday afternoon.
According to nola.com, the flight was heading out of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport around 2:30 p.m. when a bird strike resulted in the pilot to turn around, resulting in the airports runways to be closed briefly to clean debris.
Trending News
Others flights out of the airport experienced delays or diversions, director of communications at the New Orleans Aviation Board Erin Burns said, but both runways reopened as of 5 p.m..
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Firefighters put out large semi truck fire along Mississippi River Bridge...
-
BR mayor sits down with John Pastorek and provides updates for the...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday
-
Baton Rouge DA trying to save fellow prosecutors from Taliban