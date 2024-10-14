Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow selected as Preseason Co-SEC Players of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU women's basketball stars Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow were selected as Preseason Co-SEC Players of the Year. In the preseason media poll on Monday, Mikaylah Williams was selected preseason Second Team All-SEC. The poll consisted of votes from a panel of SEC and national media members.

Johnson and Morrow share the honor with Texas’ Madison Booker and the two Tigers made LSU the only team with multiple players on the preseason First Team All-SEC.

Johnson enters her junior season at LSU after averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season before she upped her play throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament. In the postseason she averaged 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games as LSU reached the Elite Eight.

Morrow enters her senior season and second at LSU after averaging a double-double last season with 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Her 21 double-doubles last year ranked No. 5 nationally and she had 93 steals throughout the season which is tied for the third most in program history.

The Tigers were selected to finish third in the league behind South Carolina and Texas.

LSU women's basketball opens their season against Eastern Kentucky on November 4 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

2024-25 SEC Preseason Media Poll:

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Texas

3. LSU

4. Oklahoma

5. Ole Miss

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Florida

10. Vanderbilt

11. Mississippi State

12. Auburn

13. Texas A&M

14. Georgia

15. Missouri

16. Arkansas