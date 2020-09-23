FLASH FLOOD WATCH: several days of rain expected due to Tropical Depression Beta

Around 11pm Monday, Tropical Storm Beta made landfall near Port O'Connor, Texas.

As of 10 am Tuesday, Tropical Depression Beta was moving northeast at 2mph. Maximum sustained winds were at 35mph with a minimum central pressure of 1005mb. The storm is expected to slowly approach Louisiana by Wednesday.

JUST IN: the latest tropical advisory. For continuing updates, visit our Hurricane Center: https://t.co/D9KBc4cUVj pic.twitter.com/s3OpuiXZSs — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) September 22, 2020

COASTAL FLOOD WARNINGS & ADVISORIES have been issued for the entire Louisiana coastline, including the tidal lakes. 1-4 feet of water rise will be possible with the tides through Wednesday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is active through Wednesday.

The Next 24 Hours: Though most of the precipitation since Saturday has been drizzle to light rain, today, periods of rain may become more frequent and substantial. A band of moderate to heavy rain is expected to set up somewhere between the southeast Louisiana coast and the Atchafalaya Basin--this feature will need to be monitored closely as it could result in some flooding. When it's not raining, the thick clouds will hold high temperatures in the mid-70s. Those same thick clouds will act as a blanket to keep temperatures in the low 70s overnight.

After That: Tropical Depression Beta will continue to influence the local weather through Thursday. Moisture from that system will maintain widespread cloud cover and periods of rain. Especially south of I-10, rain could be heavy at times leading to localized flooding issues. Highs will climb back into the 80s starting on Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. There may not be much sunshine available until Friday or the weekend. Over the next 5 days, 3 to 6 inches of rain is expected for areas north and west of Baton Rouge and 1-3 inches for areas south and east. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

