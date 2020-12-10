67°
Five-year-old killed in apartment fire laid to rest
WALKER - The five-year-old girl killed in an apartment fire last week has been laid to rest.
Funeral services were held for Treasure Garner Wednesday at the House of Praise Church in Walker.
Garner was asleep when a fire engulfed her unit at Cedarwood Apartments in Baton Rouge.
Garner’s 18-year-old sister left a pot of grease unattended on the stove.
Investigators ruled it an accident.
