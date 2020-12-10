67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five-year-old killed in apartment fire laid to rest

3 years 10 months 10 hours ago Thursday, February 09 2017 Feb 9, 2017 February 09, 2017 5:13 AM February 09, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

WALKER - The five-year-old girl killed in an apartment fire last week has been laid to rest.

Funeral services were held for Treasure Garner Wednesday at the House of Praise Church in Walker.

Garner was asleep when a fire engulfed her unit at Cedarwood Apartments in Baton Rouge.

Garner’s 18-year-old sister left a pot of grease unattended on the stove.

Investigators ruled it an accident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days