Five workers hurt after confirmed tornado hits ExxonMobil plant

Photo: The Weekly Citizen

SORRENTO - Officials say a tornado damaged an ExxonMobil facility and injured several workers Thursday morning.

According to ExxonMobil, the plant was hit by a possible "tornado" amid the severe weather. The company confirmed five personnel were injured and taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office confirmed the plant was hit by a lightning strike.

On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds touched down at the plant. An office trailer was lifted off the ground, and moved 50-feet away. The roof and walls of the building were stripped.

ExxonMobil says it is still assessing the damage.