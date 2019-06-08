75°
Five workers hurt after confirmed tornado hits ExxonMobil plant

10 hours 1 minute 21 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2019 Jun 7, 2019 June 07, 2019 7:36 PM June 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Weekly Citizen

SORRENTO - Officials say a tornado damaged an ExxonMobil facility and injured several workers Thursday morning.

According to ExxonMobil, the plant was hit by a possible "tornado" amid the severe weather. The company confirmed five personnel were injured and taken to a hospital. 

The sheriff's office confirmed the plant was hit by a lightning strike.

On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado with 115 mph winds touched down at the plant. An office trailer was lifted off the ground, and moved 50-feet away. The roof and walls of the building were stripped.

ExxonMobil says it is still assessing the damage.

