Five people shot, one killed, in connected New Orleans shootings Monday afternoon

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - Five people were shot and one was killed in two connected shooting in New Orleans on Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Police Department,

At about 4:10 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of shots fired at North Claiborne Avenue and Elysian Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male gunshot wound victim on scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A few minutes later, NOPD Fifth District officers were notified of another shooting in the area of Joseph Guillaume Place and St. Claude Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an another adult male gunshot wound victim. He was transported to the hospital where he was later declared deceased.

Three additional gunshot wound victims from that same scene later arrived at the hospital via private conveyance in stable condition.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Any connection between the scenes is currently under investigation.

No additional details are currently available.