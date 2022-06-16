93°
Five juveniles escaped New Orleans-area jail overnight; teen from EBR still on the run

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area who's still on the run.

The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., but two are still on the loose.

Officials said the missing teens were a 17-year-old from East Baton Rouge and a 16-year-old from Tangipahoa Parish. 

The center has been plagued by regular escapes, including one involving another five escapees earlier this year, prompting some lawmakers to call on the state to crack down on the facility

The latest breakout comes amid a rash of failures at the Office of Juvenile Justice, including a violent escape that unfolded at the East Baton Rouge juvenile jail in October. 

