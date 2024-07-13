Five dead, including a teenager and toddler, after house fire in Bayou Blue

BAYOU BLUE - Five people are dead after a house fire in Lafourche Parish Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Officials received the call of a house fire around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Louise Lane. Officials say three adults, a teenager and a toddler were among those who died; the surviving victim is a teenager. No other identifying information was provided.

“The roof was already collapsing when we got on the scene,” Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Chief Harvey Parks said. “It was fully involved.”

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the investigation could take several days of collecting and examining evidence before conclusions could be reached.

Webre said he believes the fire might be the deadliest in the parish’s history.

The full update can be watched below: