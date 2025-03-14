Latest Weather Blog
Five arrested in drug bust at Baton Rouge hotel
BATON ROUGE - Five were arrested at the Hilton Hotel after police discovered marijuana and a loaded firearm in their hotel room Saturday.
According to BRPD, an officer stationed at the hotel on Lafayette Street responded to reports of a strong smell off marijuana and loud music on the seventh floor around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The officer said that he smelled a strong scent of marijuana as soon as he exited the elevator on the seventh floor. The officer also noted that he immediately picked up on the smell even though the reported room was quite a distance from the elevator.
According to the officer, he could hear yelling and loud music as he approached the room.
Upon entering, he found a large plastic bag of suspected marijuana, a loaded handgun, a partially smoked marijuana cigarette, and another smaller bag of marijuana in plain view. A search of the apartment found another large bag of marijuana inside of the hotel room safe and smaller bags of the drug hidden inside of a suspect's sock and wallet.
Five were arrested:
- Jastevia Harris, 17, of Baton Rouge
- Kiyle Maxwell, 18, of Baton Rouge
- Vernel Jackson Jr., 19, of Baton Rouge
- Demathis Charbonnet, 20, of Baton Rouge
- Jessie Jones, 19, of Baton Rouge
All five were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with drugs, criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace. They were later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
