Fisherman rescues person who fell from Basin Bridge after wreck on I-10

By: Jeremy Krail

GROSSE TETE - A man who plummeted into Whiskey Bay after a wreck on I-10 was pulled from the water by a person who happened to be fishing nearby. 

Emergency responders said the man fell from the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after an 18-wheeler rammed into a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate. The crash was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The Iberville Sheriff's Office said a person fishing near the bridge pulled the victim out of the water and helped get him to paramedics. The victim was alive, though the extent of his injuries was unknown. 

Video showed a helicopter landing on the eastbound side of the bridge, which remains closed as of around noon.

This is a developing story.

