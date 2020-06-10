Fisherman drowns after jumping into river to save child in California

Photo: KFSN

FRESNO, CA - A good Samaritan who jumped into a river to rescue a child has died.

According to KFSN, the incident happened Tuesday evening at Winton Park in Fresno, California. Authorities said a nearby fisherman jumped into the Kings River, along with the child's family, in an attempted rescue.

Firefighters said they found five people struggling to get back to shore when they arrived.

“I know people were trying to save other bystanders and bystanders were trying to save those people,” Fresno County Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels said. “Ultimately, multiple people were in the water [and there were] several near-drownings. EMS was checking out three different victims because of the temperature of the water and them just taking on and inhaling some water.”

The man, identified as 62-year-old Arthur Caballero, was pulled out of the water after about 45 minutes. Emergency responders attempted CPR, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Officials said everyone but Caballero made it out of the water alive.