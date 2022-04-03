65°
Fish guts snarl interstate traffic
BATON ROUGE - Traffic officials said fish guts spilled out of the back of a truck blocked multiple lanes of I-10 East and pushed traffic back across the Mississippi River Bridge during rush hour Thursday afternoon.
The Department of Transportation and Development said the wreck happened at I-10 East and South Acadian Thruway. Baton Rouge Police said a tractor-trailer hauling fish guts and an SUV were involved in the wreck, which caused the trailer to spill its load on the highway.
The left and center lanes were blocked at the site of the wreck. Traffic was still passing through in the right-hand lane.
DOTD said just before 5 p.m. traffic was backed up across the bridge and approaching the LA-415 exit at Lobdell.
