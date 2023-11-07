First tropical disturbance of 2018

We may be about a month out from the hurricane season of 2018, but the first tropical disturbance has formed in the Atlantic just off the coast of the Bahamas. This may sound grim, but it is occurring later than last year by about 15 days. Last year’s first tropical disturbance happened on April 17th, and was located in the Northern Atlantic and well offshore of the East Coast. The first Disturbance that was located in the Gulf of Mexico last year was on June 3rd.

Forecast Discussion…

A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas is associated with an upper-level low pressure system and a surface trough. The system is forecast to move westward over the Florida peninsula on Saturday with no significant development. Locally heavy rains and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Bahamas and southern Florida through this weekend. Formation chance through the next 5 days is low and near 0%.

